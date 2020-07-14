https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mary-trump-resistance-democrat-coup-detat/2020/07/14/id/977216

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, told ABC News on Tuesday her uncle should relinquish his office because he is “utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so.”

Mary Trump’s remarks came on the same day as the release of her book about the Trump family: “Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

A registered Democrat, Mary Trump told interviewer George Stephanopoulos that President Trump should “resign.”

She said the Trump family dynamic – led by patriarch Fred Trump Sr. whom she called a “sociopath” – “perverted” her uncle.

“I saw first-hand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do — the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability,” she said. “And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.”

The book was cleared for publication Monday when a New York Supreme Court judge removed a temporary restraining order obtained by Mary Trump’s other uncle and President Trump’s brother, Robert Trump. Robert Trump had sued to block it based on a non-disclosure agreement Mary Trump signed to settle her claim on the will of Fred Trump Sr. in 2001.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Sr.’s eldest son, Fred Trump Jr., who died of alcoholism-related health issues and was disinherited from the patriarch’s estate along with his two children.

Among the claims in the book was President Trump paid a classmate, who has since died, to take the SAT for him. The classmate’s widow has denied the claim.

The White House has derided the book.

“It’s a book of falsehoods, and that’s about it,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said last week. “It’s ridiculous, absurd allegations that has absolutely no bearing in truth.”

