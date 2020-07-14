http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-v4diapKYzo/

Tuesday in a preview clip during an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, set to air on Wednesday, clinical psychologist Mary Trump said her uncle President Donald Trump should “resign.”

Stephanopoulos said, “April 2017 … you see the president in the Oval Office, and you tell him, ‘Don’t let it get you down.’ Did you mean that?”

Trump said, “I did, actually. That was four months in. He already seemed strained by the pressures. You know he has never been in a situation before where he wasn’t entirely protected from criticism or accountably or things like that. Michael Flynn had just had to be fired. From the get-go, it hadn’t been going well, in particular. So I did mean it in some sense. I didn’t mean I want you to keep doing what you are doing and get away with it. So much that has happened since them hadn’t yet happened. I just remember thinking he seems tired. This is not what he signed up for if he even knew what he signed up for.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “If you’re in the Oval Office today, what would you say to him?”

Mary Trump responded, “Resign.”

