Mary Trump, the niece of President TrumpDonald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it’s trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can’t withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE, called for him to step down on Tuesday, the release date of her tell-all book “Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Asked in an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosChris Christie: I wouldn’t have commuted Roger Stone sentence CDC won’t revise school opening guidelines after Trump criticism Pelosi: Nationwide mask mandate ‘definitely long overdue’ MORE, set to air on Wednesday, what she would tell the president if she was in front of him in the oval office, Mary Trump responded, “resign.”

Trump, a clinical psychologist, said that her uncle has been “perverted” by deep issues in their family, making him “utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so.”

“I saw first-hand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do — the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability,” she said. “And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.”

Mary Trump said that Fred Trump, her grandfather and Trump’s father, was a “sociopath” whose years of poor treatment contributed to the president’s temperament. When her grandfather died, she and her siblings entered years-long litigation with the rest of the Trump family over their portion of his will.

“He was incredibly driven in a way that turned other people, including his children [and] wife, into pawns to be used to his own ends,” she said. “It’s impossible to know who Donald might have been under different circumstances and with different parents. But clearly he learned the lesson.”

“Too Much And Never Enough” offers a damn portrait of Donald Trump, painting him as cruel, incompetent and narcissistic.

“If he is afforded a second term, it would be the end of American democracy,” Trump writes.

The Trump family had fought to block the book’s publication, saying Mary Trump was violating a non-disclosure agreement she had signed, but the courts sided with her, and the memoir’s release was ultimately bumped up by two weeks.

