There are so many things wrong with the alleged spit-taker’s actions in this story.

Elizabeth Mach, 45, allegedly approached a 50-year-old man after he removed his face covering while leaving a Costco store in Mettawa in Lake County, on June 16, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Police said Mach slammed her shopping cart into the stranger and told him to put his mask back on because he hadn’t fully exited the store.

It sounds like he’d had his receipt checked and was exiting the warehouse store when Mach rammed his cart. That was her first mistake. She then, according to the report, goes into 2020 freakout mode on him.

“I am a schoolteacher and I have COVID-19,” Mach allegedly told him, before taking her mask off and spitting in the man’s face, police said. She left the store, but was later identified by police, who arrested her on Wednesday.

Claim of superior virtue – “I am a schoolteacher” – followed by brandishing of weapon – “I have COVID-19.” Followed by a potential assault with a deadly weapon – her saliva bearing a deadly virus.

She also violated social distancing and took off her own mask to shout and spit…in the name of shaming someone else for taking off his mask a few feet earlier than she would have liked.

Question: Should someone with COVID be shopping at Costco or anywhere else? Mask or no mask?

If Mach knew she had COVID and was out shopping, well, that’s a problem. She should not only get off her high horse, she should donate it to the nearest ranch or petting zoo. She was potentially turning Costo into a COVID party.

As for the man, unless she can prove she was lying about having the virus with a very recent negative test result, he will have to be tested and possibly quarantined.

If she can prove she was lying, she merely made a terroristic threat to him and those around at the store. She has already been charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

People on both sides of the interminable and frankly mind-numbing mask debate need to take several deep breaths before reacting. Our nation is losing its mind. It’s way too easy to become famous these days, and there are more ways the fame can be dangerous. Crazy is coming in so fast from all over it’s becoming tedious. Sanity is the new sexy.

Elizabeth Mach, 45 and apparently a schoolteacher, has been made famous by her flash of temper. It’s likely to change her life for the worse for a while. Loss of job plus criminal charges may be on the way. As a parent, would you want her teaching your kid?

She posted bail and is due back in court at the end of the month, so presumably she does not actually have COVID. If she did have it, how would her actions not have amounted to attempted murder?

