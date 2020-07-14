https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/melania-trump-face-mask-social-distancing-instagram/2020/07/14/id/977165

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday posted on Instagram a picture of herself wearing a face mask and encouraged others to do the same.

“Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings and practice social distancing,” Melania Trump wrote in the post. “The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier and safer country in the Fall.”

She also posted several pictures from her visit last week to The Mary Elizabeth House, where she handed out box lunches to the women’s and children’s shelter, where she also donned a mask.

The first lady had posted on Twitter Sunday a video of herself at The Mary Elizabeth House donning a mask, but had not added any words to encourage others to do so.

The first lady’s posting of herself wearing a mask for the second time in the past few days comes after President Donald Trump donned a face mask for the first time publicly on Saturday when he visited wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, The Hill reported.