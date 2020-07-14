https://www.dailywire.com/news/members-of-black-community-call-on-nypd-to-bring-back-anti-crime-unit-amid-crime-surge-we-need-to-reevaluate

Leaders in the black community in New York City are calling on the New York City Police Department to deal with the recent crime surge in the city by reinstating the plainclothes anti-crime unit that the department recently dismantled as anti-police sentiment exploded in wake of the death of George Floyd.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former cop, “became the second member of the African-American community to call on the NYPD to stop the violence by re-instituting the Anti-Crime Unit — undercover cops whose job was to get guns off the street,” CBS New York reported. “This, as shootings for the week went up 277%, 49 compared to 13 in 2019. The number of victims is up 253%, 60 compared to 17 in 2019.”

“I think that a total elimination is something we need to reevaluate,” Adams said. “Right now, bad guys are saying if you don’t see a blue and white you can do whatever you want.”

Activist Tony Herbert told the network that he agrees, saying, “we have a 1-year-old and the blood is on the hands of the mayor and the state Legislature.”

