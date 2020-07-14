https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/mob-rule-sparks-congressional-push-protect-u-s-gun-rights/

The Black Lives Matter riots that have swept across the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis have left behind multiple human victims, burned buildings and cars and a threatening atmosphere in which a business owner’s praise for the president can be turned against him and his company.

It’s even threatening gun rights.

Now the Daily Caller News Foundation has reported, in a story published at the Daily Signal, that a number of GOP lawmakers have written to Attorney General William Barr to urge him to protect the firearm rights of a St. Louis couple.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were seen in a viral video holding guns while protesters approached their property in St. Louis. Their guns later were confiscated by police.

Here’s the original incident:

The demonstrators already had broken through a private gate and encroached on their property when the couple held their weapons in what some reports have described as a “brandishing” manner.

Police executed a search warrant to take both the rifle and the pistol the couple own.

The letter to Barr said the decision to commandeer the guns could have a “chilling effect” on all Americans.

“At this crucial time in history, our nation needs the Department of Justice to exert strong leadership to ensure that none of our constitutional protections are eroded by mob rule,” the dozen GOP lawmakers wrote in the letter. “Charges against this couple will have a chilling effect on the entire nation, sending the message that American citizens no longer have the right to protect themselves at their own homes.”

Among the signers were Reps. Louis Gohmert and Brian Babin of Texas, Paul Gozar of Arizona, Andy Harris of Maryland, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Greg Steube of Florida, Alex Mooney of West Virginia, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Steve Watkins of Kansas, Steve King of Iowa, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Jody Hice of Georgia.

The Daily Mail noted immediately after the confiscation was confirmed that the couple had gotten “at least 50 offers” to replace the rifle.

“Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s attorney Joel Schwartz told Forbes a Missouri gun store was among those to have made the offers, which they are ‘kindly refuting,'” the report said.

The report explained the managers of the gun store Alien Armory Tactical announced of Facebook, “To the couple that had this warrant served, please come on by our shop and we will gladly rearm you with a brand new ar15 for ( FREE ). We will gladly assist you with a replacement for you to protect your private property for FREE! Also we will assist you with some FREE firearms training so if anything were to happen you will be better prepared.”

No charges have been filed against the couple and Schwartz said they would be “absolutely, positively unmerited.”

The local prosecutor, Kimberly Gardner, has declined to prosecute dozens of protesters whose actions have strayed beyond what the law allows, such as breaking down gates. But regarding the McCloskey’s decision to defend their own property, she said she was “alarmed.”

She said she would not tolerate “any attempt to chill” the protesters.

Schwartz explained, however, “In this particular situation, people not only broke the law and trespassed on private property, but they committed property damage.”

The Washington Examiner said Mark McCloskey appeared this week on Tucker Carlson Tonight and confirmed there are “rumblings” that he and his wife will be charged.

“My attorney advised me not to be on the show tonight because the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly. Having said that, this is the same circuit attorney that released 35 of the protesters that torched and looted downtown St. Louis, but now she wants to indict me,” he said.

“I didn’t shoot anybody, I just held my ground, protected my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home,” he said.

He said the police officers to took his rifle were professional.

“They, unfortunately, are stuck between a circuit attorney that wants to prosecute us [and] their own belief that we did absolutely nothing wrong,” he said.

He said he and his wife brought out their weapons because there were no police managing the protesters.

“When you have certain elements of society encouraging violence, at the same time asking the police to stand down, what’s the only possible result? The only possible solution is for individual citizens to stand up and defend themselves,” he said.

