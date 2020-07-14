http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JF_l15MQL78/

Monday on “MSNBC Live,” network host Nicolle Wallace reacted to reports claiming that the White House sent out opposition research regarding National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Since those reports have surfaced, White House has denied the reports it had engaged in tactics against Fauci, who is a member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Last week, President Donald Trump said of Fauci, “Dr. Fauci is a nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes.”

Wallace praised Fauci as a “jewel” and an “international treasure,” saying that the “disgusting” report makes for “a sad and dark and depressing day.”

“Having been in the dark and sometimes ugly business of campaigns, I’m not proud to say it, but I’ve been involved in opposition research, but this man is a jewel. He’s an international treasure. Not just a national treasure,” Wallace told host Brian Williams.

“And we run out of ways to describe our outrage and disgust, but we should find new ones,” she added. “This is a sad and dark and depressing day. … I think the White House secretary denied the disgusting smear against Tony Fauci, so here we are. Again.”

