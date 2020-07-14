https://www.theepochtimes.com/native-american-son-of-washington-redskins-logo-designer-says-logo-evokes-pride_3424809.html

The Native American son of the man who designed the logo for the Washington Redskins said that the team’s name and logo is not offensive, but instead evokes a sense of pride.

“In my opinion, that logo represented who we are, and its connections to the Blackfeet Nation. I think there was an opportunity for educating people across the nation that didn’t know about it, that connection is gone now,” Lance Wetzel said, reported WUSA 9.

The logo, designed by Native American Walter “Blackie” Wetzel in 1971, features an Indian chief named John “Two Guns” White Calf, a member of the Blackfeet tribe.

Lance said that people were set upset about the change.

“Once they weren’t going to use the logo, it was hard. It takes away from the Native Americans. When I see that logo, I take pride in it. You look at the depiction of the Redskins logo and it’s of a true Native American. I always felt it was representing my people.”

His father, Walter, reinvented the logo from the old “R” that the Redskins had at the beginning into the one of the native American chief, reported WUSA 9.

Walter grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana, and was later elected as the President of the National Congress of American Indians in Washington.

Lance Wetzel, the son of the designer, said that the logo wasn’t something offensive to the Native American people, but rather something that evokes a sense of pride for them, because back then, people didn’t know much about the Native Americans, and to have that logo helped people to understand that these people exist, according to the news outlet.

Lance’s comments come after the Washington Redskins on Monday said it was retiring the team’s name and logo, although it didn’t announce a new name or replacement for its Indian head logo.

“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years,” the team said in a press release.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

