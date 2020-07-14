https://www.theblaze.com/news/nba-bans-free-hong-kong-jerseys-but-allows-anti-police-and-anti-semitic-messages-then-reverses-course

The NBA incited outrage Monday after online users noticed the league’s official website would not let fans purchase customizable jerseys with pro-Hong Kong messages — but did allow anti-police and anti-Semitic messages.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, when a user typed “Free Hong Kong” as the customizable message on a jersey, the NBA’s official website returned the following message, “We are unable to customize this item with the text you have entered. Please try a different entry.”

However, the website did allow fans to purchase jerseys with the following phrases, among others:

F**k Hong Kong

Abolish cops

Sneaky Jews

Cancel Israel

Pence is gay

Trump has AIDS

One reporter, the Daily Caller’s David Hookstead, even called the NBA store’s customer service. A sales representative told him that he was not permitted to buy a jersey with the phrase “Free Hong Kong,” but could buy one that said, “KillCops.”

The NBA infamously kowtowed to China last year after a Houston Rockets executive praised the freedom movement in Hong Kong.

How did the NBA respond?

The NBA has not released an official statement, but social media outrage apparently made a difference.

According to Hookstead, fans can now purchase customizable jerseys with the message “Free Hong Kong,” while those with anti-police slurs are no longer available.

