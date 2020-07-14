http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xuNTlMt-soA/

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have added four states to their travel advisory which requires individuals traveling from areas deemed coronavirus hotspots to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The three states last month announced a “joint travel advisory,” requiring individuals traveling from coronavirus hotspots to self-isolate for two weeks. The quarantine applies to those traveling from states that have a positive test rate “higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average,” per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) office.

On Tuesday, they added four states — Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin — to the list. The full list also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

“New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot,” Cuomo said.

“However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens’ willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York’s travel advisory,” he announced.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that travelers from areas under the travel advisory will now be required to provide contact information upon arrival or face a $2,000 fine:

NY is issuing an emergency health order: Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival. If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine. We’re serious about enforcing quarantine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

As it stood on Tuesday afternoon, New York accounted for 12 percent of the country’s overall coronavirus cases and nearly 24 percent of the nation’s 135,402 coronavirus-related fatalities.

