North Carolina on Tuesday hit its record for the highest number of people hospitalized in one day from coronavirus.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services recorded 1,109 people hospitalized between about noon Monday and around noon Tuesday. The number increased by 69 hospitalizations from the previous 24 hours.

North Carolina has seen a steady increase in hospitalizations, surpassing 1,000 for the past six days and above 900 each day since June 30. The state’s previous highest-day count of those hospitalized occurred on Saturday, with 1,093 total hospitalizations reported.

A total of 73 percent of hospital beds and 78 percent of intensive care unit beds are in use, according to state figures. There are 921 ventilators in use and 2,453 ventilators available, according to the data.

The state’s number of daily identified COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising in recent weeks as officials in The Tar Heel State and other states battle a surge in virus cases.

North Carolina, which had 1,956 new cases reported before noon Tuesday, has confirmed a total of 89,484 cases, with the highest one-day increase happening on Saturday with 2,462 new cases. The state’s death toll has reached 1,552.

A plurality of confirmed cases in the state, 45 percent, are among people aged 25 to 49, while 19 percent involve those aged 50 to 64.

While only 6 percent of cases are among those 75 and older, the age group represents nearly 6 in 10 deaths. Another 20 percent of deaths are among those aged 65 to 74, while 16 percent are those 50 to 64.

The state’s health department reported Monday that about 76.7 percent of North Carolinians with coronavirus have recovered, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

North Carolina’s testing positivity rate has been between 9 and 10 percent since at least mid-May, according to the newspaper. More than 1.2 million state residents have been tested.

Mandy Cohen, the director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said last week that officials are “particularly concerned about the Charlotte area” and its hospital capacity, adding the hospitals are “doing a great job of handling the higher number of cases they’re seeing.”

Charlotte was initially supposed to host the full Republican National Convention before President TrumpDonald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it’s trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can’t withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE moved his acceptance speech to Jacksonville, Fla., over disagreements over coronavirus restrictions.

North Carolina’s Gov. Roy Cooper (D) instituted a mask mandate in public spaces at the end of June as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

