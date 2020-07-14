https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debate/2020/07/14/id/977150

Fifty-four percent of likely voters believe Joe Biden is capable of debating President Donald Trump, while 36% disagree, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down:

68% of voters believe it is important for President Donald Trump and Biden to hold one or more debates this fall.

56% believe it would hurt Biden’s candidacy if he refused to debate.

29% say it would have no impact on the election if Biden refused to debate Trump.

The poll, conducted July 9 and 12, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

