Barely a month ago, leftists began their campaign to defund and abolish the police.

In New York, after a string of violent crimes which in some cases have victimized babies, some members of the black community are already calling for a course reversal.

Two prominent members of the black community in New York City want the NYPD to bring back the anti-crime unit which was recently disbanded.

CBS News in New York reports:

In Wake Of Continued Gun Violence, Prominent Members Of Black Community Call On NYPD To Bring Back Anti-Crime Unit

After another tragic weekend of gun violence, including the death of a 1-year-old, two members of the Black community called on the NYPD to bring back the recently disbanded Anti-Crime Unit to help get guns off the street.

CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on the story.

It was a dramatic moment — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holding up a pair of baby shoes Monday after a 1-year-old became the latest victim of gun violence, caught in the crossfire at a family barbecue just hours before.

“Babies are not supposed to be wearing these in a coffin,” Adams said.

Adams, a former cop, became the second member of the African-American community to call on the NYPD to stop the violence by re-instituting the Anti-Crime Unit — undercover cops whose job was to get guns off the street. The unit was disbanded during the anti-cop protest that shook the city.

“I think that a total elimination is something we need to reevaluate,” said Adams. “Right now, bad guys are saying if you don’t see a blue and white you can do whatever you want.”

Community activist Tony Herbert agrees.

“The guns keep going off and now we have a 1-year-old and the blood is on the hands of the mayor and the state Legislature,” said Herbert.

Part of the problem is Mayor de Blasio.

Bill de Blasio has been a disaster for the city.

