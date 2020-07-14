https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/prominent-members-black-community-now-calling-nypd-bring-back-anti-crime-unit/

Barely a month ago, leftists began their campaign to defund and abolish the police.

In New York, after a string of violent crimes which in some cases have victimized babies, some members of the black community are already calling for a course reversal.

Two prominent members of the black community in New York City want the NYPD to bring back the anti-crime unit which was recently disbanded.

CBS News in New York reports:

In Wake Of Continued Gun Violence, Prominent Members Of Black Community Call On NYPD To Bring Back Anti-Crime Unit After another tragic weekend of gun violence, including the death of a 1-year-old, two members of the Black community called on the NYPD to bring back the recently disbanded Anti-Crime Unit to help get guns off the street. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on the story. It was a dramatic moment — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holding up a pair of baby shoes Monday after a 1-year-old became the latest victim of gun violence, caught in the crossfire at a family barbecue just hours before. “Babies are not supposed to be wearing these in a coffin,” Adams said. Adams, a former cop, became the second member of the African-American community to call on the NYPD to stop the violence by re-instituting the Anti-Crime Unit — undercover cops whose job was to get guns off the street. The unit was disbanded during the anti-cop protest that shook the city. “I think that a total elimination is something we need to reevaluate,” said Adams. “Right now, bad guys are saying if you don’t see a blue and white you can do whatever you want.” Community activist Tony Herbert agrees. “The guns keep going off and now we have a 1-year-old and the blood is on the hands of the mayor and the state Legislature,” said Herbert.

Part of the problem is Mayor de Blasio.

New York cannot succeed until they get rid of DeBlasio.

He had to go. Black Community Leaders Call On NYPD To Bring Back Anti-Crime Unit After Gun Violence Skyrockets – DJHJ Media https://t.co/hzRpeXwV0p — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 14, 2020

Worst Mayor ever Bill De Blasio in the dumbest decision ever shut down the NYPD’s anti-crime unit – since then shootings up 205%. He’s painting Black Live Matter on streets while allowing people to get shot. Notice Cuomo does nothing to help: https://t.co/6i7tholG8r — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 6, 2020

Bill de Blasio has been a disaster for the city.

