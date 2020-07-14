https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-kanye-west-2020-presidential/2020/07/14/id/977184

Kanye West has netted 2% of the respondents in a poll taken just after his Independence Day announcement he was making a late entry into the presidential race as an independent candidate.

People responding to the Redfield and Wilton Strategies were first asked who they would vote for in November, but the pollsters did not name the rapper as a candidate, reports The Hill.

In that version of the poll:

Joe Biden got 48%.

President Donald Trump got 40%.

Libertarian candidate Joe Jorgensen got 1%.

Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins got 1%.

However, once the pollsters mentioned West, asking the respondents if “Kanye West is on the ballot in your state in the Presidential Election on 3 November 2020, for whom will you vote?”

The results were then:

Biden over Trump, 48% to 39%.

West and Jorgensen, 2% each.

The poll was taken July 9, just days after West said he was launching his campaign. The rapper, who had once been a Trump supporter, told Forbes he was “taking the red hat off” to run against Biden and Trump.

However, The Hill reports, West will have difficulty getting on states’ ballots, as more than a half-dozen states are already past their filing deadlines and others have deadlines coming up this week and next.

Last week, West had a team in Florida trying to gather signatures to get him on the state’s ballot, reports New York magazine. He will need 132,781 signatures by July 15 to qualify.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

