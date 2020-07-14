https://www.dailywire.com/news/republicans-send-letter-to-barr-demanding-decisive-action-to-protect-americans-from-mob-rule

Twelve Republican lawmakers wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr late last week demanding that the Department of Justice take “decisive action” to protect American’s rights from “mob rule.”

The letter came in response to the recent incident in St. Louis where two homeowners — Mark and Patricia McCloskey — who stood armed outside the front door of their home to defend their property from a large group of demonstrators who had entered their private neighborhood. Authorities later returned to the home and confiscated the rifle that Mark McCloskey held as he guarded his property. McCloskey told Fox News on Monday night that he expects that he and his wife will soon be indicted by the circuit attorney, Democrat Kimberly Gardner.

“This past week Mark and Patricia McCloskey in St. Louis, Missouri, took up arms in their own defense when violent protesters broke the gate to their private neighborhood and made threats of violence towards them,” the letter stated (full text below). “In spite of this egregious behavior by the protestors, the recently elected Circuit Attorney, Democrat Kim Gardner, stated publicly that their department is pursuing charges against the couple, calling the lawful protection of their homestead ‘a violent assault.’”

“At this crucial time in history, our nation needs the Department of Justice to exert strong leadership to ensure that none of our constitutional protections are eroded by mob rule,” the letter continued. “Charges against this couple will have a chilling effect on the entire nation, sending the message that American citizens no longer have the right to protect themselves at their own homes. Therefore, we urgently request the Department of Justice to take decisive action to protect our communities, uphold the rule of law, defend the Second Amendment, and insure the civil rights of Americans under attack.”

The letter was signed by Republican Reps. Louis Gohmert (TX), Mo Brooks (AL), Greg Steube (FL), Brian Babin (TX), Paul Gosar (AZ), Alex Mooney (WV), Andy Harris (MD), Ted Budd (NC), Steve King (IA), Steve Watkins (KS), Jody Hice (GA), and Scott Perry (PA).

Full text of the letter the Republicans sent to Barr below:

The Attorney General is authorized under the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, 34 U.S.C. 12601, to “investigate and litigate cases involving a ‘pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officer’ that violates Constitutional or federal rights.” We ask that the United States Department of Justice initiate proceedings to ensure that the Second Amendment, which enshrines the fundamental right of citizens to protect themselves from violence and tyranny, is zealously defended during this time of unrest. Peaceful protests, started in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, have been hijacked by incendiary, tyrannical anarchists who use violence and looting as a means to create chaos in America. Cities with Democratic leadership have responded to this wave of violence by slashing budgets of their local police departments and in some instances allowing open insurrection by way of “autonomous zones.” This past week Mark and Patricia McCloskey in St. Louis, Missouri, took up arms in their own defense when violent protesters broke the gate to their private neighborhood and made threats of violence towards them. In spite of this egregious behavior by the protestors, the recently elected Circuit Attorney, Democrat Kim Gardner, stated publicly that their department is pursuing charges against the couple, calling the lawful protection of their homestead “a violent assault.” At this crucial time in history, our nation needs the Department of Justice to exert strong leadership to ensure that none of our constitutional protections are eroded by mob rule. Charges against this couple will have a chilling effect on the entire nation, sending the message that American citizens no longer have the right to protect themselves at their own homes. Therefore, we urgently request the Department of Justice to take decisive action to protect our communities, uphold the rule of law, defend the Second Amendment, and insure the civil rights of Americans under attack.

