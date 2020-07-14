https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ford-bronco-reservations-sold-out/2020/07/14/id/977224

Ford sold out all of its $100 reservations for one of its seven models of its reintroduced Bronco sport utility vehicle in one day, with demand so strong it paralyzed the company’s ordering website when the availability launched.

Prospective buyers put down the reservation fee for all 3,500 of the “First Edition” models – a four-door, 2.7-liter twin tubocharged V6 – for their opportunity to buy the fully-loaded $59,305 version, more than double the Base model of $28,500.

Ford produced the Bronco from 1965 to 1996 before demand for the two-door SUV waned and was replaced by the four-door Expedition.

The company held a streaming reveal event at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, but the interest was so strong its website struggled to keep up, CNET reported.

Six four-door models are being made available for the 2021 model year, including a Base, Big Bend ($33,385), Black Diamond ($36,050), Outer Banks ($38,955), Wildtrak ($48,875) and First Edition.

A two-door Badlands model starts at $42,095.

The Bronco sports a retro look, with its First Edition model combining aspects from some of the other six. Among the features are modular bumpers and skid plates, luxury-oriented Outer Banks‘ interior features, such as leather seats and full carpets; Wildtrak’s exterior features of blacked-out hardtop and grille and its graphics package; 35-inch tires; adaptive cruise control; evasive steering assist; and a 12-inch touchscreen.

