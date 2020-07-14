https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/riots-portland-police-anarchists/2020/07/14/id/977211

Daily riots and protests have entered a seventh consecutive week in Portland, Oregon, including a clash that lasted into Tuesday morning in which demonstrators and cops faced off for hours at a police union building in a north Portland neighborhood.

The confrontation, officially declared a riot by police, came on the 46th consecutive night of demonstrations in the city which authorities said have cost $23 million in damages and lost revenue to businesses in the downtown area.

Portland police said paint, ball bearing, glass bottles and bricks were hurled at police, resulting in five arrests.

Police repeatedly ordered the crowd to disperse and threatened to use tear gas, but ultimately did not.

Monday’s skirmish, the latest after the death of a Black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, follows a similar incident over the weekend, when a federal officer protecting a closed courthouse was hit in the head and shoulder with a hammer.

Rioters attempted to break through the court’s door, resulting in an estimated $50,000 in damages, local NBA affiliate KGW reported.

A 23-year-old from Texas was arrested for assault.

The officer injured was one of many federal law enforcement agents called in to help quell the mayhem, deployed earlier this month among a dozen agencies and departments sent by the Department of Homeland Security, Fox News said.

Officers from the U.S. Marshalls, the Federal Protective Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have rotated through the city to protect federal property such as Mark. O Hatfield Federal Courthouse, Pioneer Courthouse, and the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building as well as Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Fox said the violence has begun to turn toward federal targets.

Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler has decried the federal officers, accusing President Donald Trump of escalating the violence.

“His heavy-handed tactics led to a serious injury and enflamed an already tense situation,” Wheeler tweeted.

Last week, Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told Fox News the clashes have resulted in more than 100 people injured, both public employees and members of the public.

“There’s a very big difference between protests and the kind of mayhem that we see every night,” he said. “You’re going to hear me make a lot of effort not to refer to what we’re talking about here as protests because protests and this are two different things.”

