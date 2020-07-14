https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/roger-stone-joins-hannity-first-interview-trump-commutes-sentence-says-corrupt-mueller-attorney-jeannie-rhee-pressured-make-lies-president-video/

Roger Stone was on Hannity last night and he discussed the commutation that President Trump gave him last Friday night.

Below is a summary of his comments and a video of the discussion, the first on FOX News since his commutation.

Sean Hannity introduced Stone by mentioning his concerns for the country after watching the Trump and Roger Stone witch hunt take place over the past few years. That’s when Stone stepped in and began by thanking many individuals who have helped him along the way. He expressed deep appreciation for Tucker Carlson, Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida, who he said will some day be in the White House, and the General Mike Flynn family.

Stone the shared that he was against the massive Federal government and these “really sadistic, arrogant and politically motivated prosecutors”. He said he “had a biased judge. I had a stacked jury and a corrupt jury forewoman. As my friend Tucker Carlson said, my trial was over before it started”.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Friend Rush to Perform Life-Saving Measures on Shooting Victims in St. Louis! — Eric Greitens Just Spoke with The Gateway Pundit

He was being sent to a COVID infested prison where he felt he was “facing a near death sentence”. He thanked Hannity for helping him get back to God as a result of this experience.

As they got closer to publishing the Mueller report, the US Attorney with a clear bias who “has all the charms of a North Korean prison guard”, Jeannie Rhee, pressured him to make up lies about President Trump.

There is much more below:

Via Hannity:

[embedded content]

Stones attorney mentioned, President Trump was right to commute Stone’s case because:

The Mueller team was rotten to the core, An unfair trial where Stone was prevented to address corruption and lies in Mueller team, and Because the President saved Stone’s life.

This was an incredible interview from start to finish. But perhaps the key point at the end was that Stone believes he could have proven that Russia never hacked the DNC because of the transfer speeds on the files released to WikiLeaks which would have blown up the entire Mueller Deep State Russia collusion scam.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

