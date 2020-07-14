https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jackson-trump-physician-white-house/2020/07/14/id/977226

Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician, wins GOP nomination for Texas congressional seat.

Jackson, whose nomination by Trump to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs.

He had worked as White House physician from 2006 to 2018 and was a surprise nomination by Trump to lead the VA.

Trump had said he was impressed by Jackson when the doctor gave a glowing report on the president’s health and mental well-being. Jackson had extolled Trump’s “incredible genes” and joked the president might have lived to 200 years old if he had eaten healthier.

Jackson is a native of Levelland in the Texas Panhandle. He earned a marine biology from Texas A&M before graduating from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1995.

