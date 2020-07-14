https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/thom-tillis-gop-convention-election/2020/07/14/id/977212

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Tuesday on Newsmax TV that he does not think moving the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, next month should have an impact on his chances in November’s race.

Tillis is facing challenger Cal Cunningham, the former Democrat state senator who currently holds a slight lead ahead of him in the polls.

“It won’t make us miss a step,” the incumbent senator told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co,” explaining, “you win a race” by speaking with constituents such as small businesses, farmers about their concerns and hopes for the future.

Ironically, Tillis was born in Jacksonville and has lived in Charlotte for the past 25 years, and he said Tuesday the convention would have put Charlotte on the world stage.

Earlier this year, the convention was moved to Jacksonville after Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper could not guarantee if it could be held without constraints in place over the coronavirus.

Convention planners are now looking to move events in Jacksonville outside in an effort to avoid convention-goers from being inside in a large crowd, which medical experts say can lead to heavy concentrations of coronavirus.

Tillis said Tuesday he is optimistic of his chances against Cunningham and his record from the early 2000s, when his “contribution to the economic recovery of 2000 was to raise taxes.”

“After 10 years of fiscal malpractice, Republicans took control of the state legislature so we got the job done,” Tillis said.

He also complained, Cunningham is refusing to participate in debates and answer questions about his opinion on topics such as the Green New Deal, and why he criticized the federal Paycheck Protection Program when he works for a company that got a loan.

Meanwhile, Tillis said the spread of coronavirus has affected how he campaigns, as he has had to rely more on virtual contact rather than in-person interviews and meetings, but still, he feels his race is making “great headway.”

