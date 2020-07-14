https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stephanopoulos-urges-schiff-impeach-trump-stone-pardon/

Uber liberal George Stephanopoulos urged Rep. Adam Schiff to try to impeach President Trump again, saying in an interview with the California Democrat and gadfly that he seems to have grounds to do so.

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, appeared Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” once again playing the old saw of Trump and Russia. During the interview, Stephanopoulos, a former top adviser and press secretary for President Bill Clinton turned TV anchor, quoted Founding Father James Madison’s speech from the 1788 Constitutional Convention in an effort to sway Schiff to impeach Trump for commuting Roger Stone’s sentence.

“If the President be connected, in any suspicious manner, with any person, and there be grounds to believe he will shelter him, the House of Representatives can impeach him, they can remove him if found guilty,” Stephanopoulos quoted from Madison. Then he asked Schiff: “Is this an impeachable offense?”

“Stephanopoulos also referenced a quote from Schiff’s colleague Hakeem Jeffries claiming that ‘the President and Stone can still be indicted once Donald Trump leaves office” before asking Schiff “should Joe Biden ask his Attorney General to take that step if he indeed does become president?’” NewsBusters reported.

The anchor then asked Schiff if Democrat Joe Biden should “ask his attorney general to take that step if he indeed does become president?”

Schiff was noncommittal., but once again said Trump’s actions were worse than President Richard Nixon during Watergate. He claimed Trump “urged the Russians to hack Hillary’s e-mails,” although that’s been proven false and nothing more than a joke Trump made in 2016 during a campaign rally.

Schiff also asserted that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election, even though a two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller found no wrongdoing.

“According to Schiff, what Trump did was actually worse than any actions Nixon took because ‘the Republicans at that time would not have stood for this and Nixon understood that.’ Schiff contrasted the Republicans of the Watergate era with the Republicans of today, who ‘won’t defend the rule of law,’” NewsBusters reported. “As the segment continued, Schiff mentioned that he warned Republicans during the impeachment process that ‘the damage he could do between now and Election Day could be severe’ if he was not removed from office. At this point, Schiff blamed Trump for the deaths of 130,000 Americans because of coronavirus.”

Stephanopoulos sat silently as Schiff’s spun his web of lies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later appeared on the same show and parroted Schiff’s Trump-Russia conspiracy theories.

“Just as I have said to the President with him, all roads lead to Putin. He will not—he will not – I don’t know what the Russians have on the President politically, personally, financially, or whatever it is,” Pelosi said in reference to a New York Times report quoting anonymous officials who claimed Trump ignored intelligence that Russia was paying the Taliban to kill American troops. “Because the President wants to ignore any allegation against Russia. As I’ve said to him in that meeting when I’m pointing to him in a blue suit, ‘with you Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.’”

