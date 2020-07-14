https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stunning-texas-coronavirus-numbers-show-covid-19-less-lethal-last-two-flu-seasons/

This is really STUNNING information!

The Texas Department of Health released numbers recently comparing the coronavirus to the last two seasonal flu viruses.

The coronavirus was actually less lethal than the flu in the state!

The fle had a mortality rate of 0.03% and 0.04%.

The coronavirus has a mortality rate of 0.01% in Texas.

This won’t make any headlines.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

Interesting comparative data on seasonal influenza in Texas 2018 & 2019 vs. 2020 Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/oxxr2GjEIn — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) July 14, 2020

Flu killed more.

