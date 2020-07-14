https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/supremes-allow-federal-executions-move-forward/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The Supreme Court ruled that the federal death penalty can proceed, paving the way for convicted murderer Daniel Lewis Lee to be put to death in what is slated to be the first federal execution in 17 years.

The high court ruled in favor of the Justice Department on Tuesday one day after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined its request to stay a preliminary injunction granted by a district court hours before the execution was expected to take place.

An unsigned order released after 2 a.m. EDT showed the vote was 5-4.

