https://www.dailywire.com/news/terry-crews-defund-pornhub

As leftists call for defunding the police, actor Terry Crews has called for the defunding of adult entertainment website, PornHub.

“DEFUND PORNHUB,” the actor tweeted on Tuesday, tagging the anti-porn organization “Fight the New Drug.”

Terry Crews has raised a lot of eyebrows over the past few weeks for criticizing the more radical elements of the Black Lives Matter movement and his followers were not exactly enthusiastic about his newfound anti-porn stance, either.

“You might as well tweet all lives matter at this point,” tweeted one user.

“Dude, no. Masturbation is healthy, self love is healthy. PornHub gives safe platforms to sex workers–to say nothing of the artists who got kicked off Tumblr–and generates revenue for them. Are there issues with the industry? Absolutely. Is going after PornHub the answer? No.” tweeted another user.

Other users agreed with Terry Crews in his call to defund PornHub, though the actor gave no specifics on how the goal would be accomplished.

“Amen Brother I’m with you that and all pornography sites they are dangerous they keep people in serious bondage to sin,” tweeted one user.

“Amen! I ask for our Heavenly Father to step in and heal the affliction of addiction of ANY & EVERY kind in the mighty matchless name of His Son & our Savior Jesus Christ, amen,” tweeted another.

As protests mounted following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, PornHub, like many corporations, jumped into the political fray by saying it stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Pornhub stands in solidarity against racism and social injustice. If you are able, we encourage you to give to organizations,” the website tweeted over the weekend, tagging civil rights organizations like Bail Project, Black Visions, Freedom Fund, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the NAACP.

“We pledge to support by donating $100,000 to organizations actively fighting for equality. We hope you will join us,” it added.

In response, the anti-porn activist outfit Fight the New Drug immediately criticized PornHub for its claims of solidarity by noting the many racist videos it hosts on its site.

“No you don’t. If you’re anti-racism, why do you host the following videos on your site?” the organization noted. “‘Black Slave Punished by White Master’ – ‘White Cops F*** Black Chick, Force Boyfriend to Watch’ – ‘Gang Banged by Blacks” – ‘Skanky N****r gives a Blowjob’ – ‘Black Slave Girl Brutalized.’”

Some Twitter users pointed out that typing the N-word in PornHub’s search engine yield hundreds of results far too graphic to be repeated in print.

Actor Terry Crews became the subject of controversy last month when he warned that Black Lives Matter could morph into “black lives better.”

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter,” he tweeted.

Later, the actor sparred with CNN anchor Don Lemon about the mixed-messaging of the Black Lives Matter movement by focusing so intensely on police brutality while ignoring the deaths of black people in other areas.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

