Well kids, it finally happened — I lost my political zen master chill with a liberal friend on Facebook the other day. This was especially odd given the fact that I spend what amounts to nanoseconds on Facebook relative to the time I spend on Twitter or Instagram. The problem with Facebook is that the hot takes there make Twitter look like Mensa. Another thing is that I can’t see all of the inane — or insane — replies to a ridiculous liberal tweet on Tweetdeck. They’re just kind of staring at me on FB.

Anyway, it was poor self-promotional form for a guy who wrote a book about not letting politics get to him (and is presently working on a sequel).

One thing I have cautioned against many times over the years is making sure that we don’t become like the libs, especially when it comes to that pinched, bitter, and angry thing they’ve always got going on. I caught myself the other night in time to extricate myself from the situation before it got out of hand.

We’re all going to be tempted to hit the “Perma Cranky” button in the next few months. Everything I wrote in Straight Outta Feelings still applies. I’m going to watch the circus and enjoy myself. The reason we’re all a little on edge is because, sadly, everything I wrote in Don’t Let the Hippies Shower applies too.

We’ll get through this. Then will buy an island.

