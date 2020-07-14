http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RfQIQT1BTRQ/

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah lambasted the thousands who visited Walt Disney World over the weekend as the Florida theme park reopened in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s crazy that we’re in the middle of a pandemic that’s killed hundreds of thousands of people and there are still folks out there like, ‘Life isn’t scary enough. Let’s go on a rollercoaster,’” said Noah. “What dad is so cheap that this vacation is worth the risk?” added the Comedy Central host of those who chose to attend Walt Disney World over the weekend.

Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park reopened on Saturday, with the rest of the resort — including EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

During his rant, Noah also ripped a message that could be heard playing over loud speakers at the theme park, which states, “For the health and safety of everyone, please wear a face covering, wash your hands often and thoroughly, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and maintain physical distancing.”

“Basically what we’re saying is, why are you at Disney World, dumbass?” added Noah, impersonating the park announcer with the content that he likely believes should be said over the loud speakers, instead.

“I mean look, when my time comes, my time comes,” said Noah. “But I’m going to do all I can to make sure that my obituary doesn’t say, ’cause of death: Space Mountain.”

“And this isn’t just dangerous for the visitors, think about the risk this poses to all the Disney employees,” he added. “I mean the safest job they have right now is the one inside a 200-degree rat costume.”

