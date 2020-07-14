https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/trump-signs-hong-kong-autonomy-act-ends-citys-preferential-trade-status/

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — US President Donald Trump took two actions against China in response to Beijing’s moves on Hong Kong on Tuesday, signing an executive order ending the city’s preferential trade treatment, and enacting a bill that would require sanctions against foreign individuals and banks for contributing to the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy.

“Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China,” Trump said in a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House. “No special privileges, no special economic treatment, and no export of sensitive technologies.”

Trump did not say when the new executive order’s provisions would go into effect, and the text of the directive is yet to be released. The move could open up Hong Kong to the tariffs his administration has slapped on Chinese exports over the course of the trade war that has raged between Washington and Beijing for the past two years.

