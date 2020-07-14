http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a2WrSVWYi20/

Appearing Tuesday on CBS News, President Donald Trump condemned the Los Angeles Unified School District’s plan to hold online-only classes in the fall due to concerns stemming from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “terrible decision.”

Pres. Trump says that the LA school district’s plan to begin the fall remotely is a “mistake.” Asked what he would tell parents & teachers who feel unsafe going back: “You should find yourself a new person whoever is in charge of that decision because it’s a terrible decision.” pic.twitter.com/nYF1O1bM94 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 14, 2020

A transcript is as follows:

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: The Los Angeles school district is the latest and one of the largest in the country to say they’re not going back to school in the fall. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Mistake. HERRIDGE: What do you tell parents and teachers who feel that it’s unsafe to go back? PRESIDENT TRUMP: I would tell parents and teachers that you should find yourself a new person whoever’s in charge of that decision because it’s a terrible decision. Children and parents are dying from that trauma too. They’re dying because they can’t do what they’re doing. Mothers can’t go to work all of a sudden and they have to stay home and watch their child, and fathers. There’s a tremendous strain on that whole side of the equation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

