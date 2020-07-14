https://thehill.com/homenews/media/507187-tucker-carlson-we-dont-endorse-former-writers-words

Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonStone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Johns Hopkins doctor: Issuing ‘ultimatum’ for schools to reopen is ‘wrong approach’ Chris Wallace presses DeVos on threats to withhold funding from schools that don’t reopen MORE told viewers late Monday that a former writer who posted racist and misogynistic comments anonymously online expressed views not connected to or endorsed by his program, adding that the Fox News host would take a pre-planned vacation for the rest of the week.

“What Blake wrote anonymously was wrong,” Carlson said, referring to Blake Neff. “We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to the show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born.”

The host also said that Neff is “horrified” and “ashamed” by his online comments, adding that he “has paid a very heavy price” for posting them.

“But we should also point out to the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man, that self-righteousness also has its costs,” Carlson continued. “We are all human. When we pretend that we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all. And we will be punished for it. There’s no question.”

CNN reported Friday that Neff had been using a pseudonym to post on AutoAdmit, an unmoderated online forum known for offensive and disparaging content.

On Saturday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a memo to staff that Neff’s conduct was “abhorrent” and such actions would not be tolerated by the network.

“We want to make abundantly clear that FOX News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior,” the memo reads. “Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged on the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation

“Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force,” it adds.

Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in January 2017, having previously worked at The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.

Carlson added late Monday that he would be taking the rest of the week off to go trout fishing.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade will serve as guest host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson’s program finished the second quarter of this year as the most-watched program in cable news history, averaging more than 4.3 million viewers.

