https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-tyra-banks-waltzing-new-dancing-stars-host/

Tyra Banks will show off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The supermodel, actor and businesswoman, who co-created “America’s Next Top Model,” will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and take on the role of executive producer, ABC said late Tuesday.

.@tyrabanks says she’s excited to be the new host of #DWTS! Welcome to the family Tyra. Check out her interview from @GMA. pic.twitter.com/GjXlZ6s0Nw — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) July 15, 2020

In a statement, Banks, 46, said she’s a fan of the contest’s approach of “fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

TRENDING: Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out of the Water in Alabama Senate Race

Banks lauded Bergeron, 65, host of the show since its 2005 debut, as having set “a powerful stage” and said she’s excited to continue the legacy.

Co-host Erin Andrews also is leaving the series, which is getting a “creative refresh” while honoring America’s affection for it, ABC said.

Andrews, 42, was not expected to be replaced.

When the show will unveil its new approach in season No. 29 remains clouded by the pandemic-caused production halt affecting the return of most TV series.

Is Tyra Banks the right choice to host ‘Dancing with the Stars’? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

The announcement that Banks is joining the show followed word Monday of the departures of Bergeron and Andrews.

In a Twitter post, Bergeron called working on “Dancing with the Stars” an “incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Last year, Bergeron drew attention when he expressed concern over the show’s decision to include former White House press secretary Sean Spicer among the contestants for last fall’s season.

RELATED: ‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at Age 49

Bergeron tweeted then that he had suggested to producers the new season be a “joyful respite from our exhausting political climate” and urged them to avoid “divisive bookings.”

ABC thanked Bergeron for his “trademark wit and charm,” which helped the show succeed, and Andrews for her sense of humor.

Andrews originally competed as a contestant in 2010 and returned as co-host in 2014.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.