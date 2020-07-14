https://www.dailywire.com/news/viacomcbs-terminates-nick-cannon-over-anti-semitic-remarks-does-not-mention-anti-white-remarks

ViacomCBS announced late on Tuesday evening that they had terminated their relationship with left-wing entertainer Nick Cannon after the actor made remarks that were widely deemed to be anti-Semitic on his podcast.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” the statement continued. “We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

Page Six reported that Cannon promoted fringe anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including “the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.”

ViacomCBS’s statement did not directly mention anti-white remarks that Cannon made during the same podcast episode where he suggested that white people were inferior to black people because of the color of their skin.

“When you see a person that has a lack of pigment, a lack of melanin, they fear that they will be annihilated,” Cannon said. “So, therefore, however they got the power, they had a lack of compassion. Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. You know soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

“They didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate their skin, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” Cannon continued. “So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive.”

“They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough environments, so they’re acting as animals,” Cannon added. “So they are the ones that are actually closer to animals, they are the ones that are actually the true savages.”

