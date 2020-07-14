https://thehill.com/homenews/house/507372-voter-fraud-charges-filed-against-gop-rep-steve-watkins

Kansas Rep. Steve WatkinsSteven (Steve) Charles WatkinsHispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Topeka mayor for Congress The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies Trump pushed for her ouster The Hill’s Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian MORE (R) was charged Tuesday with three felonies and a misdemeanor over allegations he voted illegally in a 2019 local election.

Local media reported Tuesday that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he was charging Watkins, a first-term lawmaker, on four counts: interference with law enforcement, providing false information; voting without being qualified; unlawful advance voting; and failing to notify the DMV of change of address.

The first three charges are felonies, and the fourth is a misdemeanor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watkins reportedly registered the address of a Topeka UPS store as his home address for the 2019 municipal election and allegedly voted in the wrong city council district.

Neither Kagay’s office nor Watkins’s office immediately responded to requests for comment from The Hill.

Kagay, a Republican, announced the charges roughly 30 minutes before Watkins was set to take the stage with his GOP challengers for a televised primary debate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

