Marxist activist Angela Davis told RT, a Russian-state propaganda media organization, that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would be the easiest candidate — between Biden and President Donald Trump — to pressure into caving to the demands of the radical Left, particularly its “evolving anti-racist movement” and efforts to “disband the police.”

“I don’t see this election as being about choosing a candidate who will be able to lead us in the right direction,” Davis said in a clip that went viral on social media on Monday but was actually from a few weeks ago. “It will be about choosing a candidate who can be most effectively pressured into allowing more space for the evolving anti-racist movement.”

“Biden is very problematic in many ways, he is not only in terms of his past and the role that he played in pushing toward mass incarceration, but he’s indicated that he is opposed to disbanding the police and this is definitely what we need,” Davis continued. “We need to re-conceptualize the very notion of public safety, but, I say ‘but,’ Biden is far more likely to take mass demands seriously, far more likely than the current occupant of the White House.”

Davis concluded, “So, that this coming November, the election will ask us not so much to vote for the best candidate but to vote for or against ourselves. And to vote for ourselves, I think, means that we will have to campaign for and vote for Biden.”

It looks like Angela Davis, a known Marxist, is on Russian propaganda news channel RT telling Americans to vote for Joe Biden even if they think he is a bad choice because he can be manipulated. This seems pretty damn suspicious to me. Who agrees? pic.twitter.com/OFeEH7FLXi — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) July 13, 2020

Davis is also a supporter of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to destroy the nation state of Israel, according to the left-leaning Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

“The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), which rejects Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, is the most prominent effort to undermine Israel’s existence,” the ADL reported. “The BDS campaign is rampant with misinformation and distortion.”

“The founding goals of the BDS movement, and many of the strategies employed in BDS campaigns, are fundamentally anti-Semitic,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO.

Partial transcript of Davis’s appearance on RT below:

