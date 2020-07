http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CIPwDvs_a_U/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is scheduled to host a press conference on Tuesday evening at the White House.

The press conference is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

The president continues to discuss the restoration of law and order, the administration’s attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the effort to restart the economy after the virus lockdown.

