https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-nick-cannon-white-people-are-a-little-less-closer-to-animals-true-savages

“The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon lit up the internet this past weekend when he said that white people are inferior to black people due to the lack of melanin in their skin.

Speaking on an episode of “Cannon’s Class,” the television host argued that “melanated people” have a natural sense of compassion and soul that white people lack, creating jealousy and fear that causes them to act out in evil ways.

“When we talk about the power of melanated people,” he said on the program. “Melanin is so powerful, connects us in a way, that the reason why they fear blacks is because of the lack that they have of it.”

Cannon argued that this lack of pigment in their skin leads white people to fear genetic annihilation.

“When you see a person that has a lack of pigment, a lack of melanin, they fear that they will be annihilated,” he said. “So, therefore, however they got the power, they had a lack of compassion. Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. You know soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

Essentially, according to Cannon, melanin equates to having the power of the sun. Given that white people’s skin negatively reacts to the sun, they brutalize other people out of a deficiency.

“They didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate their skin, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” he said. “So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive.”

Cannon even went as far to compare white people with animals and barbarians, referring to them as the “true savages.”

“They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough environments, so they’re acting as animals,” he said. “So they are the ones that are actually closer to animals, they are the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Nick Cannon says white people are “a little less,” “closer to animals,” “the true savages,” “acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.” When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

Cannon made these comments to former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, “who was kicked out of the rap group in 1989 for making anti-Semitic comments during an interview with the Washington Post where he was quoted as saying Jews were responsible “for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe,” according to Fast Company.

Amid mounting backlash, Cannon addressed the controversy on Tuesday and refused to apologize while inviting people to come on the show and debate him.

“There’s no malice or negative intent, but in a time like 2020 we got to have these conversations,” said Cannon. “And if there’s an assumption that is perceived as ignorant, let’s debunk it right away.”

“My podcast is specifically an academic podcast to have tough and difficult conversations based off of text. And if we read something and something’s not accurate, let’s do away with it,” he continued. “I can’t wait to sit down with some people that can help educate me and help further this conversation. I want to be corrected.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

