BlazeTV host Dave Rubin spoke with Fox News anchor Dana Perino about liberals who are finally waking up to the dangers of cancel culture and woke outrage mobs.

Harper’s Magazine published an open letter supporting the ideas of free speech and open debate last Tuesday. The letter, signed by prominent liberal figures including J.K. Rowling, Gloria Steinem, Noam Chomsky, Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie, Steven Pinker, Malcolm Gladwell, Wynton Marsalis, and Fareed Zakaria, caused an uproar over free speech and censorship in social media.

“The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted. While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty,” the letter said.

Dave wonders why these people have ignored the many years that this has been a problem for conservatives and are now only concerned when social justice cancel culture is targeting prominent liberals.

“It’s nice to see liberals finally coming around and realizing cancel culture isn’t about just taking out conservatives, it might take them out too. But, for the record, there are a couple of people who signed this who tried to cancel me. So, it’s nice, but ultimately it’s just a bunch of words. I don’t see the radicals looking at this thing and thinking, ‘Okay, let’s wrap up cancel culture’,” Dave said.

“Look, every one of the people who are on that list, when the mob comes for them, it’s going to be the lefties. It’s not going to be the Trump supporters. It’s not going to be the scary conservatives or anyone on the right. It’s going to be the lefty mobs that come for their schools, that come for their jobs, that come for their homes and their families,” he added. “So, this is them just kind of protecting their ‘last bastion of freedom.’ But they should have been protecting a lot of other people before this.”

