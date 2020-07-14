https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507203-white-house-campaign-advocates-new-pathways-to-jobs-amid-pandemic

A White House campaign released Tuesday is advocating for new “pathways” to jobs as the coronavirus pandemic has left many Americans out of work.

The campaign entitled “Find Something New” encourages Americans who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to seek out new opportunities. The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, co-chaired by Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpIt’s time for an African woman to head the International Finance Corporation Melania Trump confidant plans tell-all book Trump says he’s ‘all for masks’ despite reluctance to wear one MORE and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wilbur Louis RossOVERNIGHT ENERGY: WH pushed for ‘correction’ to Weather Service tweet contradicting Trump in ‘Sharpiegate’ incident, watchdog says | Supreme Court rules that large swath of Oklahoma belongs to Native American tribe WH pushed for ‘correction’ to Weather Service tweet contradicting Trump in ‘Sharpiegate’ incident, watchdog says OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Watchdog accuses Commerce of holding up ‘Sharpiegate’ report | Climate change erases millennia of cooling: study | Senate nixes proposal limiting Energy Department’s control on nuclear agency budget MORE, helped nonprofit Ad Council launch the campaign, according to a release.

Apple, IBM and members of the Business Roundtable also assisted in developing the campaign.

The Trump administration has promoted ways outside of two- or four-year college programs to learn job skills, like vocational training, since President Trump Donald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it’s trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can’t withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE took office. Now, the campaign aims to address the millions left without jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Find Something New” campaign website provides links to job training and other resources and features a 30-second video where speakers discuss the challenges involved with job and career transitions.

The website is interactive, allowing people to select education pathways, obtain information about rising careers and go through resources including services for childcare, food assistance and internet access.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

The campaign expects to release more ads in the future which will appear in print, TV and digital outlets across the country, according to the release. Its funding came from 20 corporations and organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce.

