https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wsj-editorial-schools/2020/07/14/id/977067

The Wall Street Journal maintains that the scientific, health and economic evidence “argues overwhelmingly for schools to open in the fall.”

The newspaper’s comments came in an editorial posted Monday evening. The Journal cited “the relative immunity of young children” to the coronavirus.

It noted: “Parents and teachers understandably worry that children might spread the virus. But a recent retrospective study of schools in Northern France, from February before lockdowns, found that ‘despite three introductions of the virus into three primary schools, there appears to have been no further transmission of the virus to other pupils or teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools.’

“In any case, these risks can be managed as the Trump administration has suggested in its guidance to schools: Space desks six feet apart, stagger class periods, make kids wear face coverings when possible, keep them in the same cohort, and have them eat, play and learn outdoors as much as possible.”

The Journal said teachers also can wear face shields and schools could install plastic barriers in classrooms to separate them from students.

“Teachers who are older or have underlying health conditions deserve special accommodations.,” the Journal said. “But employers and employees in most industries are making adjustments to manage through the pandemic, and there’s no reason schools and teachers can’t too.”

The newspaper said “millions of parents can’t return to work” if their children don’t attend school.

And it said: “Opening the schools is essential to the well-being of students, and teachers and administrators have a duty to make it happen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

