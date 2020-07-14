https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wth-creepy-joe-biden-unveils-bold-new-plan-get-kids-market-swiftly-video/

This was weird.

Biden on Tuesday held a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden rarely leaves his Delaware basement and when he does, he stays close to home. He’s feeble and scared.

The 77-year-old creep unveiled his bold new plan to ‘get kids to market swiftly.’

“…to get our people to work and our kids to school safely. To get our kids to market swiftly. To power clean energy revolution in this country, we need to modernize America’s infrastructure,” said Biden.

This man is sick. He still cannot string together a sentence even though he is reading from a teleprompter.

WATCH:

Joe Biden is apparently unveiling a bold new plan “to get our kids to market swiftly” pic.twitter.com/mL8oYGezwI — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 14, 2020

