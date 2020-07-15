https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/2020-strangest-crucial-year-lives/

2020 is undoubtedly the strangest – and most pivotal – year in modern American history.

The year started with a presidential impeachment trial, the culmination of three years of nonstop accusations that President Donald Trump had committed treasonous “high crimes” and must be removed from office immediately.

Every part of the Democratic Party’s attempted coup d’etat against the legally elected president – from “Russia collusion” to “Ukraine-gate” – turned out to be not just untrue, but straight-up projection: The Democrats had committed precisely the crimes they ascribed to Trump.

It was Hillary Clinton’s campaign, not Trump’s, that “colluded with the Russians” before the 2016 election, having funded the infamous “Steele dossier” composed of lurid disinformation about Trump largely from Kremlin-based intelligence sources. Likewise, it was Joe Biden, not Trump, who corruptly dealt with high Ukrainian government officials for his personal benefit, explicitly threatening to withhold $1 billion in promised U.S. foreign aid if the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Biden’s corrupt son Hunter wasn’t fired – a textbook case of extortion Biden later bragged about on video.

Despite all this, the Trump economy was roaring. Job creation, GDP, real household wealth and the stock market were up, while taxes had been cut and unemployment reduced to the lowest levels on record for virtually every demographic, including blacks and Hispanics. Trump was cruising to easy reelection victory.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic. Trump assembled an impressive science and policy team and addressed the extraordinarily daunting problem with what most Americans regarded as admirable executive decisiveness. His daily coronavirus briefings were must-see TV and his approval ratings soared. Yet, while the initial lockdown goal of “flattening the curve” to avoid overwhelming the nation’s healthcare system succeeded, it came at a very high economic and societal cost, including the loss – at least temporarily – of 40 million jobs.

Whatever the pandemic’s various ups and downs since then, Democrats and their media allies have steadfastly promoted public fear and hysteria while pushing to extend the nation’s shutdown as long, deep and painful as possible. Why? Not because they “follow the science and data,” but because in this near-apocalyptic election year they calculate that America remaining in crisis mode maximizes their chances for victory in November. In addition to the crisis of lockdown-induced recession and record-high unemployment, which they believe will hurt Trump, they also hope continued panic will force the adoption of universal vote-by-mail – with its notoriously high vote-fraud potential.

In a nutshell, Democrats realize their “virtual nominating convention” in August and the virtual election they hope for in November will somehow enable them to elect their virtual presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

Indeed, the 77-year-old Biden is disintegrating mentally right before the world’s eyes. Everybody knows it – everybody. Which is why Biden’s handlers and strategists prefer to keep him “in his basement.” Their strategy is to somehow get a harmless-looking Trojan horse across the election finish line, when the real powers will finally emerge, assume power and utterly transform America, having ousted the one person standing in their way – Donald Trump.

All of this was the situation before the nationwide mass rioting and chaos began.

‘Abolish the police!’

Like a raging mega-forest fire started by a single spark, the Memorial Day death of George Floyd ignited a nonstop conflagration of violent social upheaval, arson, rioting, looting, assault, shootings, desecration of historic monuments, demands to abolish the police and release incarcerated criminals – and explicit threats from ringleaders to “burn down” the American system.

Yet their alleged grievances – “systemic racism” and rampant “police brutality,” strenuously reinforced daily by Democrats politicians, media organizations, “woke” corporations, “black leaders,” college professors and radical groups – are cynical inventions of power-obsessed leftists.

In reality, as anyone honestly surveying the rest of the world knows, America is the least racist, most diverse, multi-ethnic, tolerant and welcoming society on earth, which is precisely why America remains the world’s No. 1 destination for immigrants of every nationality, ethnicity, color and religion.

Yet, suddenly calls to “defund the police” – some even use the more direct wording, “abolish the police,” a manifestly insane proposal – were seemingly on everyone’s lips. Top leaders in Los Angeles and New York City promised to radically slash their police departments’ budgets, while the Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to abolish their police department altogether.

Understandably, morale among law enforcement nationwide has plunged to an all-time low as resignations skyrocket, senior personnel retire and recruitment grinds down dramatically. And little wonder – when Virginia Democrats conspire to downgrade physical assaults on law enforcement officers to a mere misdemeanor, thereby literally encouraging people to violently attack their police.

Reality check: The premise of widespread police brutality is absurdly false and defamatory toward America’s 800,000 law enforcement officers. As Heather Mac Donald, bestselling author of “The War on Cops,” has reported:

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences demolishes the Democratic narrative regarding race and police shootings, which holds that white officers are engaged in an epidemic of racially biased shootings of black men. It turns out that white officers are no more likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot black civilians. It is a racial group’s rate of violent crime that determines police shootings, not the race of the officer. The more frequently officers encounter violent suspects from any given racial group, the greater the chance that members of that racial group will be shot by a police officer.

America’s police are very much like U.S. soldiers deployed overseas, risking their lives every day to defend and protect others in what amount to quasi-war zones, particularly America’s large cities. Indeed, the murder rate in Chicago has for years exceeded the death rate of American service members during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. “Since 2001,” reported Forbes, “Chicago has experienced 7,916 murders (as of September 6, 2016). The number of Americans killed in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq was 2,384 and 4,504 respectively since 2001.”

Reviling and demonizing all police because of the bad behavior of a very few is chillingly reminiscent of the treatment U.S. military personnel received when, upon finally returning home from duty in Vietnam, they were attacked as “baby killers” because of the bad actions of a very few, when over 2.7 million Americans served honorably in that war.

‘We will burn down the system and replace it!’

While the nation’s police are reviled, mocked and abused – more than 700 have been injured so far during the riots – most Americans watching the daily spectacle don’t realize the “protests” have been engineered and largely coopted by openly Marxist revolutionary groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

All three co-founders of Black Lives Matter proudly admit they are “Marxists,” including Patrisse Cullors, who said on video: “We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia [her lesbian partner and BLM co-founder] are particularly trained organizers – we are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories …”

Meanwhile, New York’s BLM leader Hawk Newsome openly promised a violent revolution, telling Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it.” To which President Trump responded by tweeting, “This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!”

Antifa, the violent, masked revolutionary alliance Trump has called a “domestic terror group,” has existed for many years and is made up largely of communists and anarchists. Ironically, though the name “Antifa” is a contraction of “anti-fascist,” the violent, intimidating paramilitary organization is strikingly reminiscent of Mussolini’s notorious Black Shirts.

Another group, Refuse Fascism, which has held recent rallies in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Chicago, Tulsa and elsewhere across the U.S., was formed by the Revolutionary Communist Party. Led by open communists, it is headquartered in the RCP’s Revolution Books store in Harlem.

Major media organizations are, of course, well aware of all these radical, anti-American, revolutionary affiliations, but never breathe a word of it to the public, instead pretending that what Americans are witnessing amounts to grassroots protests of the death of a black man, widespread police brutality and a nation so profoundly racist it might have to be “burned down” before it can be set right.

Boot camps creating millions of America-hating foot soldiers

In the early days of the upheaval, reasonable observers tried to distinguish between peaceful protesters – and there were many – and the mobs of rioters engaging in vandalism, arson, looting, assault, vicious attacks on property (including many black-owned businesses), shootings and murder.

Their confusion was compounded when the destruction of statues started. Well, many thought, maybe we shouldn’t celebrate Civil War heroes of the Confederacy, so they essentially approved the unfolding desecration of America’s historical monuments.

But then city after city saw statues of Christopher Columbus torn down, along with America’s founding fathers from George Washington to Thomas Jefferson. Radicals in Portland, Oregon, tore down a nearly 100-year-old George Washington statue and draped it with a burning American flag. The Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., was defaced. In San Francisco, a statue of Francis Scott Key, who wrote America’s national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was toppled.

Still, some thought, These historical figures did own slaves, so while I really don’t agree with tearing down their statues, I can understand the rage of the protesters.

That delusion finally evaporated when wild mobs turned to attacking statues of Abraham Lincoln, the president who freed the slaves by signing the Emancipation Proclamation, and Ulysses S. Grant, the general (and later president) who led the Union to victory over the Confederacy. In Boston, rioters defaced the Shaw Memorial, a monument honoring the first all-volunteer black regiment of the Union Army in the Civil War, and in Madison, Wisconsin, they tore down a statue of Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist who died trying to end slavery.

What on earth is going on? people asked? Why are they tearing down monuments to anti-slavery heroes?

Then Shaun King, co-founder of Real Justice PAC, called for tearing down statues of Jesus Christ, along with “all murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends,” insisting their very existence constitutes “a form of white supremacy.” At least two statues of the Virgin Mary have since been set ablaze.

By now, many Americans have realized this sustained violent campaign to destroy their country’s culture, memorials, history and core religion is not really about combatting “systemic racism” at all.

The far left – which today entirely possesses the Democratic Party, body and soul – has long used racism as a cover for its true agenda. This includes the Communist Party USA, whose website is perpetually dominated by articles decrying “police brutality” and “rampant racism” in America. It’s all a pretext. Their actual agenda is dismantling America’s constitutional government and vital institutions, eliminating free-market capitalism and instituting a totalitarian socialist system in America.

For precisely the same reason – the obsession (as Barack Obama put it) with “fundamentally transforming the United States of America” – the Democratic Party focused its 2020 presidential primary campaign on the proposition that America is irredeemably racist, each candidate striving to outdo the other in expressing just how bigoted, predatory and immoral America is. Bernie Sanders insisted the United States was “created” largely “on racist principles,” while Kirsten Gillibrand lectured audiences about their “white privilege” and Beto O’Rourke boldly declared: “This country, though we would like to think otherwise, was founded on racism, has persisted through racism, and is racist today.”

Magnifying the Democrats’ “America-is-a-racist-nation” narrative has been the elite news media, led by the New York Times which last year launched its notorious “1619 Project,” recasting American history as having begun in 1619 when settlers first brought African slaves to the New World. The Times reporter who won a Pulitzer Prize for heading up the “1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, wrote in a recently unearthed letter, “The white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.”

To understand today’s all-out cultural revolution, one more huge factor must be considered: Millions of young Americans have been brainwashed – and yes, that’s the correct term – in the nation’s colleges and universities, long the most far-left institutions in the country, some of which amount to little more than boot camps for creating militant leftwing activists.

In elite universities, young people take on tremendous debt to fund their “education.” There, living in in a homogeneous, cult-like environment cut off from the outside world, where dissent is both discouraged and punished, they’re indoctrinated by radical Marxist, America-hating professors and rewarded for absorbing the far left’s bizarre identity-politics, social-justice worldview.

“Higher education” has thus been “fundamentally transforming” many young people into an army of angry, arrogant, historically ignorant, morally confused, America-hating foot soldiers – and now they have been called to active duty.

Cultural revolution

Ultimately, of course, the problem confronting America is not primarily political, nor even cultural, but spiritual. “Politics is downstream from culture,” goes the saying, but culture is downstream from a society’s spiritual and moral beliefs and values. And since politics and culture abhor a vacuum, the absence of America’s traditional and foundational Judeo-Christian values – which for more than a century the atheistic, progressive left has labored to overthrow – throws the national door wide open to immoral, corrupt, deranged, and in some cases (i.e. abortion) barbaric values.

“Men must be governed by God, or they will be ruled by tyrants,” warned William Penn, founder and first governor of Pennsylvania.

Americans are facing a truly do-or-die election just around the corner, one that will determine their and their children’s future for decades, if not generations. As the revered 90-year-old economist Thomas Sowell recently put it, a Biden win in November could represent “the point of no return for this country.”

Surely there’s never been a more crucial time for those “governed by God” in their hearts to get down on their knees and pray for the strength, wisdom and courage to do everything they possibly can to stop the deranged Marxist takeover and transformation of their beloved country. It’s time to throw off all the fear, intimidation, guilt trips and lies that have given the left so much power in America. It’s time for moral, clear-headed Americans to stand up and boldly speak the truth as never before, with love and without fear, to their fellow citizens – and especially to their leaders. And it’s time to pray that God will, once again, have mercy on our nation and save us from the unthinkable horror that is now preparing to remake America in its unholy image.

