A 6-year-old Wyoming boy is being hailed as a hero for saving his younger sister from the jaws of an angry, charging dog.

In a now-viral Instagram post, Nikki Walker — 6-year-old Bridger Walker’s aunt — detailed the child’s harrowing experience, revealing that the child was bitten several times on his head and face.

Bridger — who had jumped between his younger sister and a neighbor’s dog — grabbed his sister’s hand and began running away to keep her safe.

Walker said that Bridger told her, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Bridger’s injuries required 90 stitches to close the wounds on his mouth, cheek, and near his eye.

He was treated at a local hospital and discharged to his home, where he is recovering, according to his aunt.

Walker said that she and her family feels “no resentment” toward the dog’s owners — who the family calls “really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family” — despite the horrific incident.

“We feel no resentment toward them at all, and — if anything — there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident,” she said.

Walker said she decided to share her nephew’s bravery on Instagram in hopes of getting some love from some of his favorite movie heroes such as “Avengers“ star Mark Ruffalo and more.

“We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks,” she wrote.

What did Walker say in the Instagram post?

In the Instagram post, Bridger’s aunt wrote, “On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.”

“He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,'” she continued. “After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.”

Some of the celebrities tagged in Walker’s post did, indeed, reach out to the child and congratulated him on his bravery for protecting his young sibling.

In the Instagram post, Walker also added that her nephew loves geology and collecting rocks, and suggested that those wanting to share their appreciation for Bridger send the child interesting rocks from their localities.

“For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use,” she wrote, and provided a P.O. box for the child to receive the gifts.

Anyone interested in sending rocks to Bridger can ship their parcels to the following address:

Bridger Walker

P.O. Box 22141

Cheyenne, WY 82003

