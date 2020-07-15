http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iVKxm6SlJv8/

After months of hype, Captain America star Chris Evans has officially launched his political website that he claims will present a fair and unbiased take on important issues, even though the actor has spent years bashing President Donald Trump and conservatives.

A Starting Point kicked off on Tuesday with a greeting from Evans who expressed “hope that it can create a little more connectivity between elected officials and their constituents.” Chris Evans added: “An engaged electorate will create a government that more accurately reflects who we are and what we need.”

Today’s the day!!!! After two years of work I’m SO excited to finally launch ASP! 😬

Our panel w @FastCompany goes up in a couple hours. Hopefully we answer any questions you might have! @MarkKassen @JoeKiani @MiaCharity @ASP #AStartingPoint pic.twitter.com/NFnPFC5UgI — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 14, 2020

The site also received glowing endorsements from Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rick Scott (R-FL).

Congrats to @ChrisEvans, @MarkKassen, & the @ASP team on today’s #AStartingPoint launch! I’m proud to join in their effort to engage Americans from all walks of life on the most pressing issues facing our country. Check out my contributor page here –> https://t.co/NRPuj4lBIz https://t.co/Mdqjtt1k1a — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 14, 2020

Congrats to @ChrisEvans & the @ASP team on their launch today! Excited to be a part of this project. Head over to their website & check out my Daily Point on state bailouts & making sure taxpayer $$ isn’t used to backfill bloated state budgets.https://t.co/Oqy1BMRZRZ https://t.co/FjwwFlM2Cs — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 14, 2020

The site features a host of short-form videos from other prominent politicians including Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Jim Himes (D-CT) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

A Starting Point’s launch was prefaced by a long-lead media build up, which included a feature story in Wired magazine.

The site’s stated objective is to “create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate.”

But Chris Evans has made his own political biases known by repeatedly attacking President Trump, calling the commander in chief a “dumb shit,” a “shitty playground bully,” and a “reckless moron.” The Knives Out star has also said that he’s willing to alienate half his potential movie audience to make his political preferences known.

“You don’t want to alienate half your audience. But I’d be disappointed in myself if I didn’t speak up. Especially for fear of some monetary repercussion or career damage — that just feels really gross to me,” Evans told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

Prior to launching, A Starting Point faced criticism for being politically naive.

“Fixing partisanship with partisan chit-chat is a bit like trying to cure diabetes with Skittles,” an article in the Columbia Journalism Review concluded. “Evans’ site will likely just add to the partisan noise that has overtaken Twitter and Facebook.”

