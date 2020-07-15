https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/507407-advisor-says-kanye-west-no-longer-trying-to-run-for-president

Days after tweeting he was running for president, the rapper Kanye WestKanye Omari WestKanye West gets 2 percent in national presidential poll Chance the Rapper: I trust Kanye West more than Biden Trump: ‘Shouldn’t be hard’ for Kanye West to take away votes from Biden MORE is reportedly dropping his attempt to get in the 2020 race.

“He’s out,” adviser Steve Kramer told New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer. Kramer said he had been hired to help West get on ballots by gathering signatures in two key states.

West tweeted on July 4 that he was running for president, apparently in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” he wrote.

West’s late entry into the race, which is decided in November, meant he would need to scramble to file with the Federal Election Committee in order to appear on any state ballots. The deadline had already passed for several states.

However, West doubled down in an interview with Forbes shortly after his tweet, saying “like anything I’ve ever done in my life…I’m doing to win.”

Kramer told Intelligencer the attempt to get West on the ballots in Florida and South Carolina was going well.

“We had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot,” he said.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” he continued. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

It is unclear whom West will support in 2020 if he’s no longer running. He also recently said he no longer supports President Trump – comments Trump brushed off, telling Fox News “at the end I think he would support us over anyone else.”

Kramer also indicated that West might not be done with his political career, telling Intelligencer that “any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups.”

