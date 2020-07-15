https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tommy-tuberville-alabama-senate-sessions/2020/07/15/id/977321

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, who defeated former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ bid to return to the Senate, said Wednesday he felt “a little pressure” after President Donald Trump’s endorsement of him because he’s a “huge” fan of the president.

“He’s a quarterback and in the pocket and has people hanging all over him, but he’s still completing passes,” Tuberville, the former football coach from Auburn University, commented on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” Wednesday.

The election in Alabama on Tuesday, he added, was a “referendum” on Trump, and he believes the president will take the state “overwhelmingly” in November.

“Anything we can do to help him, this country’s in trouble,” said Tuberville. “That’s the reason I’m running … we better get control of this country from Washington, D.C., down to local government and that’s the reason I’m running. I want to be part of what’s going to happen in the next few years. When we get President Trump reelected, we have to keep the Senate.”

Tuberville said the key issue that’s driving him in his election bid against incumbent Democrat Sen. Doug Jones is the matter of jobs, both in Alabama and nationwide.

“I’ve traveled this country for the last 30 years recruiting and going into businesses and schools and going to the rural areas, urban areas,” the former coach said. “The big thing that we’ve done is we’ve sold our country out to China, and foreign countries. We’ve sent everything out, we don’t have the small manufacturing jobs in this country and the small communities. We got to get those back and give our kids an opportunity to look in the direction of a job and a successful career and raise a family.”

He added that Jones “doesn’t believe” in the values of the people in Alabama, as he “believes in abortion, no guns, big spending. I mean, he voted to impeach President Trump. You can’t do that in this state. I mean, this is the best president we’ve had in my lifetime.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

