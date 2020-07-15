https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/07/15/americas-worst-mayor-bill-de-blasio-needs-to-reinstate-the-plainclothes-anti-crime-units-now-n644368

Urban areas were overrun with protests, riots, and out-of-town agitators following the murder of George Floyd. Some city leaders, like NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, had knee jerk reactions in hopes of appeasing the mobs screaming “Defund the Police.” Now residents are living with the consequences of those decisions and saying they went too far.

Amid ongoing protests, Commissioner Dermott Shea announced New York City would disband it’s precinct anti-crime units. At the time, homicides and shootings were trending up in the city. Now they have skyrocketed.

The latest tragedy amidst the increasing violence is the murder of 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. while he was at a barbecue with his family. This senseless violence was amid a week where shootings went up 277% over the same week in 2019.

The loss of such a young child has galvanized some community activists to request the return of the anti-crime units. These were plainclothes units largely responsible for taking weapons off the street. According to CBS New York, the rise in shootings has come with a significant drop in gun arrests.

One activist is Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. After a heartbreaking message about Davell’s death, he called for the anti-crime units to return:

“I think that a total elimination is something we need to reevaluate,” said Adams. “Right now, bad guys are saying if you don’t see a blue and white you can do whatever you want.”

Another activist, Tony Herbert, echoed these comments:

“The guns keep going off and now we have a 1-year-old and the blood is on the hands of the mayor and the state Legislature,”

As Ami Horowitz demonstrated for Prager University, calls to defund the police are not originating in the neighborhoods that may need them the most. Instead, anarchistic agitators and groups like Black Lives Matter with an agenda are pushing this idea. Awful white woke liberals are buying into this nonsense and believe they are the true saviors:

[embedded content]

Perhaps Mayor de Blasio needs to walk some of the same neighborhoods Ami did and listen to the residents. His own ideas about social justice and the value of law enforcement to these communities just prove he is infected with the same elitist attitude as the people in the video. And his wife’s vision of a police-free nirvana is certainly not materializing.

However, as per usual about the only thing de Blasio can muster is a manufactured catch in his voice, a moment of silence for Davell and empty words:

“This is not anything we can allow in our city. It is heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking for so many reasons and begins with the fact that there are just so many guns out there and that is a New York tragedy,”

Wow, genius stuff there, Bill. Nearly every law enforcement professional who commented on the disbanding of the anti-crime units saw this one coming. Even former Mayor Rudy Guiliani offered a devastating condemnation of de Blasio’s actions and the radical left’s demand to defund the police.

For his part, Mayor de Blasio continued to showcase his woke virtue signaling. Rather than convening his law enforcement leadership and figuring out how to expedite the return of the anti-crime units, he called the DOT.

The mayor was very concerned some red paint had been dumped on his “Black Lives Matter” mural in front of Trump Tower. Ostensibly it’s there to annoy the president. I guess de Blasio missed the fact the president, like many other New Yorkers, now calls Florida home. Still, de Blasio donned a paintbrush himself to defeat racism or something. Leadership or something.

The anti-crime units were not laid off. The officers were reassigned within their precincts. Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner Shea need to put them back in plainclothes now to stop the bleeding.

