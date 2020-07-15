http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/P_biDBZlKEQ/507413-trump-approval-at-record-low-among-battleground-voters-poll

President TrumpDonald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: ‘I leave elected office with my integrity intact’ Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE’s approval rating hit a record low of 45 percent among likely voters in six battleground states, according to a CNBC-Change Research poll released Wednesday.

The survey of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin voters found 45 percent approval of Trump’s overall job performance versus 55 percent disapproval.

The survey also found a 4-point increase in the number of voters who said the coronavirus pandemic is getting worse, up to 59 percent from 55 percent two weeks prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, a 45 percent plurality of battleground voters said businesses and other institutions are reopening too quickly, including 62 percent in Florida and 60 percent in Arizona, both of which are experiencing major outbreaks of COVID-19.

Forty-five percent of voters in the battleground states approve of the job Trump is doing to ensure that coronavirus-related economic relief goes to those who need it and not the wealthy and well-connected.

News stories in recent weeks have focused on where funds from the Paycheck Protection Program created to help businesses survive the pandemic have gone, with several large businesses such as Shake Shack, Potbelly and Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West gets 2 percent in national presidential poll Chance the Rapper: I trust Kanye West more than Biden Trump: ‘Shouldn’t be hard’ for Kanye West to take away votes from Biden MORE’s clothing company, Yeezy LLC, receiving loans. An earlier stimulus bill also included checks to most households, with an income cap.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign slams Trump’s Rose Garden event as ‘sad affair’ New shutdowns add to Trump woes CNN cuts away from Trump’s ‘campaign-type’ Rose Garden speech MORE and the Democratic Party would do a better job of making health care more affordable, compared to 45 percent who favored President Trump and Republicans. The survey also found 53 percent of battleground voters believe Biden and the Democrats would do a better job “putting the middle class first.”

On the topic of the coronavirus specifically, 54 percent said Biden and the Democrats would do a better job compared to 46 percent for Trump and the Republicans.

Voters named the pandemic as their second biggest concern after the economy, the cost of living and jobs, while drug and health care costs ranked third.

Pollsters surveyed 1,258 likely general election voters nationally and 4,322 likely general election voters in the six battleground states from July 10 to 12. The poll has a 2.76-point margin of error for the national sample and a 1.49-point margin of error for the battleground sample.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

