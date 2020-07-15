http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iqRtqVVBImg/

Wednesday on MSNBC, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said President Donald Trump and Republicans would lose the state of Georgia in the November election.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “You’ve been at the center of everything pull at the country, how is your city doing? How are you doing, and does Donald Trump’s presence in the state help or hurt on any of those fronts?”

Bottoms said, “We’re still standing. I am, for the first time, glad to see Donald Trump in Georgia because I think that his recognition and acknowledgment that Georgia is in play. Joe Biden is polling so well in this state. This is a battleground state.”

She continued, “If you look at where Donald Trump is giving his energy, it’s to states that the Republicans are concerned about losing. But he’s also giving a lot of attention to women leaders across this country, including myself, Lori Lightfoot in Chicago, Jenny Durkan in Seattle. I’m not sure what that is all about, but I find it most interesting. I think this speaks to how concerned the Republicans are that they will lose Georgia, and they should be concerned because they will.”

