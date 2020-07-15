https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/507519-biden-leads-trump-by-15-points-in-latest-quinnipiac-poll

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden campaign slams Trump’s Rose Garden event as ‘sad affair’ New shutdowns add to Trump woes CNN cuts away from Trump’s ‘campaign-type’ Rose Garden speech MORE has widened his lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: ‘I leave elected office with my integrity intact’ Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE to 15 points in a new national Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll released Wednesday shows Biden garnering 52 percent of the vote to Trump’s 37 percent. That’s the widest lead for Biden recorded by a Quinnipiac survey to date. A similar poll fielded last month found Biden leading Trump by 8 points.

The president’s approval rating in the poll has dropped even further, ticking down 6 points in the past month. Trump’s approval rating is now at 36 percent, with 60 percent of respondents disapproving of his job in office.

The survey of 1,273 registered voters was conducted July 9-13. It has a margin of sampling error of 2.8 percentage points.

