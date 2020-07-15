https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-staffer-interrupts-news-anchor-live-air-cuts-screen-tries-end-interview-early-biden-can-embarrass-video/

Joe Biden appeared virtually on Phoenix Channel 12 Wednesday morning.

The interview started off awkward.

The 77-year-old opened up the conversation saying Arizona is an important city.

Biden’s staffer interrupted the news anchor live on air when he asked about China.

The staffer ended the interview and cut the screen blank so Biden wouldn’t embarrass himself.

“That’s our time, thank you so much,” the staffer said as he cut the call.

WATCH:

Biden campaign staffer interrupts news anchor live on air; ends interview early before Biden can embarrass himself. pic.twitter.com/40AMjPhqms — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 15, 2020

